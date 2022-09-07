Burgin And Mercer Cross County Both Finish Top Six

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs and Mercer County Titans cross country teams competed at the EG Plummer Invitational hosted by Danville High School at Admiral Stadium Saturday, Sept. 3.

Both boys teams had great days on the course with Mercer placing third overall behind a fourth place finish from sophomore Marshall Hart. Hart’s time of 18:43 was 30 seconds behind first place and he beat out 85 runners. The Bulldogs placed sixth overall with Brendan Stanley having Burgin’s best finish coming in 26th place.

Burgin’s boys team top five finishers were Stanley, Taylor, Strand, Bradshaw and Beasley who scored a combined 173 points. Mercer’s best five boys runners were Hart, Lewis, Howard, Bryant and Kerr to score 115 points.

Both girl’s teams were not full strength for the meet and each had two runners. Katy Lewis finished 33rd overall for Mercer with a time of 27:02 followed by freshman Adriana Polhemus who came in 43rd.

Burgin’s top girl runner was sophomore Lincoln McCoy who placed 62nd followed by freshman Kate Hatfield who finished 67th.

Mercer’s next meet is the Lynn Camp Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Bulldogs will be at the Woodford County Allcomers Tuesday, Sept. 13.