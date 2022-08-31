 Skip to content

Burgin Loses To The L.I.G.H.T. In Five Sets

The Harrodsburg Herald/Wesley Bird
Burgin sophomore Sammie Martin picked up an ace with a great serve that kicked off an early run for the Bulldogs. Burgin lost to L.I.G.H.T. in five sets.

Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
The Burgin Bulldogs volleyball team battled the Danville homeschool L.I.G.H.T. Eagles, going all five sets but coming up just short and losing 2-3 on Monday, Aug. 29.

In the opening set, L.I.G.H.T. took an early lead with four points on serves until a service error, 1-4. Burgin made some miscommunication errors early but picked up some points on good kills from Cloey Henson and Ava Tood, leaving the score at 5-10.

The Harrodsburg Herald/Wesley Bird
Junior Cloey Henson jumped for the spike in Burgin’s back-and-forth battle agains the L.I.G.H.T. Eagles Monday, Aug. 28.

Sophomore Sammie Martin picked up an ace with a great serve that started a run f0r the Bulldogs, 9-11.A service error and a hard spike from L.I.G.H.T. fueled their six point run to extend their lead to nine points, 10-19.

