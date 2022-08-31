Burgin Loses To The L.I.G.H.T. In Five Sets

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs volleyball team battled the Danville homeschool L.I.G.H.T. Eagles, going all five sets but coming up just short and losing 2-3 on Monday, Aug. 29.

In the opening set, L.I.G.H.T. took an early lead with four points on serves until a service error, 1-4. Burgin made some miscommunication errors early but picked up some points on good kills from Cloey Henson and Ava Tood, leaving the score at 5-10.

Sophomore Sammie Martin picked up an ace with a great serve that started a run f0r the Bulldogs, 9-11.A service error and a hard spike from L.I.G.H.T. fueled their six point run to extend their lead to nine points, 10-19.