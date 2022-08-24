Titans Continue Winning Ways, Beating Lincoln In Three Straight Sets

Trevor Ellis

Herald Staff

The Lady Titans continue their win streak beating the Lincoln County Patriots in three straight sets Monday, Aug. 22 on their home court. They battled during the first set 25-18, but quickly went through Lincoln the next two sets, 25-16 and 25-12.

Senior Taylor Murphy started the match serving for the Titans. After some rally Mercer gets their first point on the board and Murphy follows up with an ace. Murphy was very consistent behind the service line for the Titans last year and looks to be a strength for them again this year.

Jai Piazza’s spike put Mercer up by one, 4-3. Her next hit was a little too hard and went out and Lincoln slowly started to gain the lead, 6-4. Ralasia Piazza was smart in her placement and put one in the corner out of the Patriots reach getting the point and the lead, 7-6 Mercer.

Mercer couldn’t hold on to the lead and the game battled back and forth. J. Piazza with another spike helped close Lincoln’s lead, 10-8. After some good rally, Lincoln hit it into the net, but they still maintained the lead, 13-10.