Track Stars Shine at AJ’s Heart of The Bluegrass

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titan track and field team hosted the AJ’s Heart of the Bluegrass Saturday, April 16. Twenty two teams traveled from around the state to participate in the meet. The Mercer boys came out on top with another great performance scoring 176 points. West Jessamine had 62 points to place second and Warren East rounded out the podium with 61 points. Mercer’s boys “B” team placed 17th with eight points. The Mercer girls finished in seventh place with a final score of 31 points. West Jessamine took 1st place with 144 points, 2nd place went to Anderson County with 57 points and Elizabethtown captured 3rd with 54 points.

Mercer’s big day was capped off with a state record for Jai Marie Piazza in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44:99. Lleyton Penn broke Drew Davis’s Mercer school record for shot put with a distance of 52-03. Thaddeus Mays impressed with 24 total points including a first place height of 11 feet in pole vault. Beau Brown had a 40 point day with wins in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 4×200 and 4×100. Clayra Darnell scored 14 points for the girls team with a 2nd and 3rd finish in the long distance events.