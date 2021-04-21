Rebels Serve Titans With A Loss

April Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer Titans tennis team played Monday evening with wins in single matches, but they struggled to get the overall win against the Rebels of Casey County.

Senior Rebekah Trent and freshman Sara Dunn both won their matches 8-2 and 6-0, respectively. But Mercer’s doubles teams-who are young and struggling-lost both matches.

For the Mercer boys, the story is the same. Jonah Lewis earned a 6-3 win but the Titans struggled with their doubles play.

