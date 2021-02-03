Warriors Struggle To Overtake Titans

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Danville Christian Academy Warriors (3-3) made the short trip to Mercer County last Tuesday and faced the Mercer County Titans (3-0). The Warriors hit nine 3-point shots, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Titans’ defense and lost the game, 53-35.

Mercer sophomore Evan Hart scored the game opening shot and sophomore Seth Caton went on the blitz attack and the Warriors went down 6-0 in the first minute and half of play.

DCA’s Billy Inman hit a 3-point shot, followed by a basket from Titus Boyd and at the 3:28 mark, the Warriors had cut the lead to six, 11-5. DCA didn’t score again the remainder of the quarter and the Titans lead 15-5 at the end of the first.

DCA Head Coach Don Story called a timeout with a little over a minute of the second quarter after the Titans hit two shots and expanded their lead 19-5. Mercer struggled to rebound and junior Brenden Wright hit DCA’s second three for the night, followed by a 3-point shot by teammate Noah Imfeld.