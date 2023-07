Sheree Diane Jenkins, 66, of Lexington, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Born March 3, 1957, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late James Carl and Helen (Devine) Jenkins. She was an office worker at Square D, retired from the UK Medical Center, and was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church in Lexington. Survivors include: one great aunt, Dorothy Drury of Lexington, as well as several cousins.