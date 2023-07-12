James Wilcher

James Floyd “Jim” Wilcher Jr., 77, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born April 25, 1946, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late James Floyd Sr. and Dorothy Wilcher. He was a retired supervisor for Northpoint Training Center, a United States Navy Veteran, and a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge #777 F&AM. Survivors include: oneson, Chris Wilcher of Lexington; two step sons, James Louallen Jr. and Brian D. Louallen; two sisters, Sandy Sanders and Diane Cook and four grandchildren.