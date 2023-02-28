Tiffany Harlan, 30, of Danville, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 5, 1992, in Boyle County, she was the daughter of Cathy Marie (Grubbs) Rogers and the late Christopher Pierre Harlan.

She was a member of the Centennial Baptist Church and worked for Southern Catering.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: fiancée, Austin Zachary Silvers; step daughter, Shamari Brown of Nicholasville; two sisters, Whitney Ford of Lexington and Bryana Harlan of Richmond; four brothers, Christopher Harlan and Cayson Harlan of Danville, Skylar Barnett of Moreland and Johnathon Bowman of Harrodsburg; one grandfather, Guye “Heavy” Tarrance and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Shea Ford, grandparents, Jessie Donald and Mazie Lou Grubbs and Wanda Harlan Tarrance.