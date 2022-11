Anthony Wayne Collier Richardson, 39, died Thurday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Born Dec. 12, 1982, he was the son of Mary Sue Richardson and the late Garnett Wayne Collier.

He was maintenance employee for the Isaiah House.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: one son, Logan Wayne Richardson of Indiana; two sisters, Donna Mae Sanford and Renee (Collier) Murphy and nieces, uncles and cousins.