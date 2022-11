Dianne “Clara” Sanders, 80, widow of William Lee Sanders, died Nov. 20, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

She was borne in Perryville to the late Elliott Miller Reynolds, and the late Ethly Lee (Drury) Reynolds May.

She was a retired line worker at Hitachi Automotive in Harrodsburg.

Survivors include: two sons, Glenn Scott Sanders and William C. Sanders of Harrodsburg.