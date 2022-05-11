Linda Godwin

Linda Doris Godwin died at her home in Cowboy RV park, Mesa, Arizona on April 30, 2022, after a long battle with lung cancer. She was born Feb. 18, 1942, in Miami, Florida, but called Harrodsburg home for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel George Neal and Margaret Eulene Lindsey Neal and her brother Donald Ray Neal. She is survived by her husband Larry Godwin of Mesa, Arizona; her sister, Patricia Nina Neal of Florida; her three daughters, Debbie of Harrodsburg, Belinda of Harrodsburg and Brenda of Fayetteville, Arkansas; her grandchildren Nichole, Nicholas and Logan, Kayla and Amanda, many great-grandchildren, along with several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Linda had an adventurous spirit and sailed the coast of Florida with her husband Larry before crisscrossing the country in her camper, making friends at every stop. She called many places home, including Miami, Florida, Roanoke, Virginia, Harrodsburg, and finally Mesa, Arizona. She was a skilled basket weaver and knew how to find a gold nugget by feel alone. She had an easy smile and could make anyone laugh. She leaves behind friends and loved-ones from coast to coast and will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Paid Obit.