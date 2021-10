PAMELA HARDIN

Pamela Doyle Hardin, 72, wife of Charles E. Hardin, died, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 8, 1949, in Jefferson County, she was the daughter of the late John William and Cova Mae Bradley Doyle.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church.