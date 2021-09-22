ROXIE SHERROW By Harrodsburg Herald | September 22, 2021 | 0 ROXIE SHERROW ROXIE SHERROW Roxie E. Sherrow, 82, of Versailles, died Sept. 3, 2021. Born April 16, 1939, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Virginia Million. She was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church in Versailles. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TWILA WILSON September 22, 2021 | No Comments » BETTY RUSSELL September 22, 2021 | No Comments » CLOVIS ROY September 22, 2021 | No Comments » PANSY HOUSTON September 22, 2021 | No Comments » AARON HOUP September 22, 2021 | No Comments »