 Skip to content

ROXIE SHERROW

| |

ROXIE SHERROW

ROXIE SHERROW

Roxie E. Sherrow, 82, of Versailles, died Sept. 3, 2021.

Born April 16, 1939, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Virginia Million.

She was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church in Versailles.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment