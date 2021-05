Dr. Wesley Eugene Moore, widower of Yvonne Moore and Blanca Moore, 93, died May 16, 2021, in Lexington.

Born March 3, 1928, in Liberty, Missouri, he was the son of the late Joe and Lola (Chapman) Moore.

He was a graduate of Liberty High School, William Jewell College; obtained two master degrees from Vanderbilt University, obtained his PhD at the University of Pittsburgh and was employed by Knolls Atomic Power Lab.