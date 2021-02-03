Lady Titans Fall to Wayne County

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Lady Titans (5-2) fell short to Region 12 visitors Wayne County (6-0) on Saturday night, Jan 30. The Lady Cards remain undefeated and label themselves the team to beat in Region 12 play.

The Lady Titans started the game with energy and execution, scoring 23 first-quarter points and drawing applause from the fans for their determined defensive play.

Anna Kate Drakeford and Timberlynn Yeast took charge on the offensive end, netting nine and eight points respectively in the first quarter.

Titans Head Coach, Hayley Spivey, was happy with how her team performed early in the game but says the Lady Titans ran out of energy.

“I thought we did a great job defensively in the first quarter, but we ran out of gas,” said Spivey.