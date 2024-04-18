Colts Outrun The Bulldogs In First District Match-Up Of The Season

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Burgin Bulldogs (0-13) had trouble keeping up with the West Jessamine Colts (13-3) in a 19-1 loss on Monday, April 15. West Jessamine wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first inning after Aubrey Kearns singled to earn an RBI. Cooper Morton tripled and brought in three more. Three more batters earned RBIs for the Colts. Casey Dodson sta1ted on the mound for Burgin, and earned the first out when he struck out Ryan Long. Third baseman Braxton Sprinkles, connected with first baseman Ethan Slone for the second out. Andrew Hays caught a fly in the left field, but the damage had been done and the Colts lead 7-0 to end the top of the first.

Dodson led off for Burgin and made his way to first base after being hit by a pitch. Burgin struggled at the plate, but Dodson was able to make it around the diamond and cross home plate after two steals and a RBI for Adrian Quiroz, 7-1.

West scored five runs on four hits in the top of the second inning. Nate Hershey and Kean1s both doubled for two RBIs and Eli Nickell singled for an RBI. Dodson earned another strike out for the first out. The second out came from a short grounder back to Dodson who found Slone waiting on the bag at first. Boswell came in to relieve Dodson and closed out the top of the second with a strike out, 12-1.