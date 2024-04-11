Former Mercer County Standouts Help Georgetown Against Cumberland

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

The Georgetown College Tigers softball team (7-16) played back-to-back double­headers with Mid-south con­ference opponent Cumberland University (17-13), of Lebanon, Tennessee, on Friday, Apr. 5, and the following Saturday.

Former Mercer County standouts Elle Prewitt and Stevie Shepherd have both played significant roles for the Tigers this spring with Prewitt earnjng a 4-4 record in the circle and Shepherd cover­ing second base while batting .250.

After leading 4-2 at the beginning of the fifth inning, Georgetown allowed two 1uns in the seventh inning and Cumberland took the first game, 6-4.

