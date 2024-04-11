 Skip to content

Former Mercer County Standouts Help Georgetown Against Cumberland

The Harrodsburg Herald/Samuel Warren
Former Mercer County softball player Stevie Shepherd had an impressive .462 batting average over four games against Cumberland University last weekend. Shepherd also added six RBIs and one run in the final three games.

Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Georgetown College Tigers softball team (7-16) played back-to-back double­headers with Mid-south con­ference opponent Cumberland University (17-13), of Lebanon, Tennessee, on Friday, Apr. 5, and the following Saturday.

Former Mercer County standouts Elle Prewitt and Stevie Shepherd have both played significant roles for the Tigers this spring with Prewitt earnjng a 4-4 record in the circle and Shepherd cover­ing second base while batting .250.

After leading 4-2 at the beginning of the fifth inning, Georgetown allowed two 1uns in the seventh inning and Cumberland took the first game, 6-4.

