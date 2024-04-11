| logout
Former Mercer County Standouts Help Georgetown Against Cumberland
Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
The Georgetown College Tigers softball team (7-16) played back-to-back doubleheaders with Mid-south conference opponent Cumberland University (17-13), of Lebanon, Tennessee, on Friday, Apr. 5, and the following Saturday.
Former Mercer County standouts Elle Prewitt and Stevie Shepherd have both played significant roles for the Tigers this spring with Prewitt earnjng a 4-4 record in the circle and Shepherd covering second base while batting .250.
After leading 4-2 at the beginning of the fifth inning, Georgetown allowed two 1uns in the seventh inning and Cumberland took the first game, 6-4.