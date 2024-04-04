Titan Boys Find Footing, Win 8 Of Last 11

Samuel Warren

The Mercer County Titan baseball team (7-6) pushed their record back over .500 this weekend following two extremely tight wins over Wayne County and Scott High School.

Vs Collins (3/30)

The Titans lone loss of the weekend was their final contest. The Collins High Titans (9-4) earned five walks in the top of the seventh inning to overturn a 4-0 Mercer County lead and claim a 5-4 win.

Carter Devine gave his team momentum early when the sophomore singled past the shortstop on Mercer’s opening at bat. Sophomore Andrew Tatum was able to reach second following an error at first base for Collins, and Devine scored the game’s first run. Ayden Stephens smacked a ball deep into center field and moved Tatum to third before Noah Worthington scored Tatum on a ground out.

Back-to-back doubles from Evann White and Brayden Campbell scored the Titans third run in the bottom of the fourth. Sophomore Jeran Layton pitched an amazing game, allowing only two hits and striking out eight batters over 6.1 innings.

“That’s one of the best games I’ve seen him throw. We know he has it in him every time he steps on the mound, he needs to continue that competitive mindset he had in this game every day,” said Head Coach Cody Christopher.

