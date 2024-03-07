 Skip to content

Mercer Wins Battle Of The Titans, Claim First District Title Since 2018

| |

The Harrodsburg Herald/Samuel Warren
The Mercer County Titans boys basketball team posed for a picture with their 46th District championship trophy, their first in six seasons.

Samuel Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County High School boys basketball team (21-1 I) won their first 46th District Championship in six years on Friday, March 1 , when they defeated the Trinity Christian Titans (20- 12) in the newest member of the 46th Districts first ever appearance in the champion­ship.

Sophomore Kaleb Murray set the tone early on, pulling up for a mid-range jumper off the glass and assisting Ashton Drakeford for a 3-pointer one possession later. Trevor Ellis grabbed his first block of the game just seconds before Murray drained the Titans’ second three of the game, forcing a Trinity time­out with Mercer leading 8-3.

Mercer’s passing and off the ball movement was a joy to behold in the opening half; there was always someone open, and the passes came fast and accurate. Trinity junior Bryce Thompson answered with a three of his own. Thompson, Trinity’s leading scorer, 1noved around a screen and drained an off­-balance three despite Andrew Tatum playing great defense.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment