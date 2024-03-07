Mercer Wins Battle Of The Titans, Claim First District Title Since 2018

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County High School boys basketball team (21-1 I) won their first 46th District Championship in six years on Friday, March 1 , when they defeated the Trinity Christian Titans (20- 12) in the newest member of the 46th Districts first ever appearance in the champion­ship.

Sophomore Kaleb Murray set the tone early on, pulling up for a mid-range jumper off the glass and assisting Ashton Drakeford for a 3-pointer one possession later. Trevor Ellis grabbed his first block of the game just seconds before Murray drained the Titans’ second three of the game, forcing a Trinity time­out with Mercer leading 8-3.

Mercer’s passing and off the ball movement was a joy to behold in the opening half; there was always someone open, and the passes came fast and accurate. Trinity junior Bryce Thompson answered with a three of his own. Thompson, Trinity’s leading scorer, 1noved around a screen and drained an off­-balance three despite Andrew Tatum playing great defense.

