Lady Titans Defeat East And West Jessamine, Win 16th Straight Title

April Ellis

The Lady Titans eas­ily defeated East Jessamine 69-39 in the first round of 46th district play last Tuesday, Feb. 27. In their second game, they faced West Jessamine, who had beaten them twice by a com­bined 15 points in the regular season. While some doubted the Lady Titans’ ability to continue their district cham­pionship streak, they fought to come out on top and win their 16th straight district title, 69-68.

The Lady Titans switched back and forth between a run and gun and a patient half-court dribble and it was enough to either catch West before they had time to set up their defense or work the floor to find the open shot. Drakeford was clutch from the charity stripe and hit 19 of 22 foul shots to help keep their lead. Sara Dunn and Tzzie Carlton did an excelJent job shutting down West’s leading scorer, Claire Marshall.

The Lady Titans were the first to put points on the board after Skylar Webb knocked the ball loose and Drakeford recovered and pushed it up to Carlton for a layup. West answered with a 3-point shot, but Dunn squared up on a pass to the corner and dropped her first of three 3-point shots for the night. The Titans kept the lead for the first half of the game.

