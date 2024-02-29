Wrestling club wraps up successful inaugural season

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

Sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Board of Education recently heard a report from the creator and inspiration for the Mercer County Wrestling Club, Craig Hampton, who recently led the team composed of first through eighth graders, through its inaugural season. The club got a bit behind at the beginning of the season and didn’t begin practice until two months after practice was allowed to begin. Despite being late to the party and only reaching out to students through Facebook and word of mouth, the club had over 40 kids attend its opening practice on Dec. 12. Hampton noticed immediately that spacing was going to be an issue.

“With the help of parents and local businesses, we were able to find and purchase some practice mats out of Sandusky, Ohio. Donnie Suttles was able to step up big time for these mats. He had family from up north bring them down for us,” said Hampton.

Hampton moved to Mercer County three years ago and immediately noticed the lack of a wrestling program.

“I always found it odd that we didn’t have a wrestling team. It’s a very blue-collar sport. There’s not a lot of fame and glory around the sport, but it’s all about hard work and being willing to push yourself to be better than yesterday. I’ve always felt like Mercer County as a whole is a lot like that—hardworking and blue-collar,” said Hampton.

Hampton first discussed the need for a wrestling program with Craig Yeast two years ago…

