Carolyn Hogue, 70, of Danville, died Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Landmark of Danville.

Born Nov. 13, 1953, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late James Edward and Edna (Patterson) Hogue.

Survivors include: two nieces, Heather (Wayne) Tudor of Harrodsburg and Lori (Mike) Burke; one sister-in-law, Judy Hogue and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceeded in death by one brother, James G. Hogue

A private graveside service will be held at the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Mercer County Humane Society, 165 Eminence Avenue, Harrodsburg KY, 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.