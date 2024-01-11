Bulldogs Battle The Colts

Samuel Warren

The Burgin Bulldogs (3-12) faced West Jessamine (3-11) for the first time this season on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Jack Coleman Sr. Gymnasium. The Colts rep­resented the Bulldogs’ best chance at snagging a win in the 46th District, and the Bulldog fans came in droves to support their team.

“It was a great environ­ment to play in. Our fans are awesome and always have our backs,” said Coach Todd Claunch.

Burgin fans were forced to fear the worst soon after the ga1ne began. Casey Dodson jumped in font of a pass and drove to the bas­ket between two defenders.

Dodson made the basket, but was forced to lean back at an awkward angle to avoid being blocked. He twisted his knee du1ing the descent and judg­ing by his reaction it looked as if his game, or even sea­son, would be cut short.

The Colts took advan­tage of Dodson’s absence in defending the perimeter, sink­ing three 3-point shots in the opening three minutes of play and earning a 11-4 lead.

Landon Sexton received a perfectly placed full court pass off the inbounds and didn’t even need to take a step before using the backboard for two. One possession later, Sexton was sent to the line and made one of two to make the score 7-13 with 3:31 left in the first.