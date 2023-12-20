Sherman McMicheal

Sherman McMichael, 90, widower of Betty Jo Trayner McMichael, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at McDowell Place, in Danville.

Born June 19, 1933, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Cleo and Nellie (Murphy) McMichael.

He retired as the office manager for The Harrodsburg Herald.

Survivors include: one daughter, Lisa Wellings; two sons, Ben (Lynn) McMichael and Jeff (Tammie) McMichael; one sister, Maggie B. Richey; six grandchildren: Shannon McMichael, Jonathon McMichael, Matthew McMichael, Ashley McMichael, Brandon McMichael and Tyler McMichael.