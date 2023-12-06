Kathy Hocker

Kathy McCrystal Hocker, 66, wife of George B. Hocker, of Nicholasville, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born May 28, 1957, in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Garnett Alvin McCrystal and of the late Lois Gibson McCrystal.

She was a 1975 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, obtained her associate’s degree from the University of Kentucky, was a paralegal with the law firm of Gess Mattingly Saunier and Atchison in Lexington, was a homemaker, volunteered with the Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS) and member of Southland Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: on son, Clarke “Bo”(Elizabeth)Hocker of Nicholasville; two sisters, Dianne (Gary) Goodaker of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Denise (Tony) Placido of Nicholasville; two grandchildren and several cousins, nephews and nieces.