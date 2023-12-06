Freddie Herald, 81, husband of Angelia Ervin Herald, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at his residence.

Born Sept. 9, 1942, in Booneville, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” and Ella “Ellie” Sandlin Herald.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of Bethel Baptist Church,earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in entomology and his Masters Degree/Association of American Plant Food Control Officials in medical and veterinary entomology, retired from the University of Kentucky as coordinator of the inspection program, was recognized nationally for his contribution to inspection programs and was a member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge #125 F&AM and was a member of Fort Harrod Bee Club of Harrodsburg.

Survivors, in addition to wife, include: one daughter, Alyssa (Brian) Canupp of Cynthiana, two bonus daughters, Denese (Erik) Demonbreun of Harrodsburg and Tracey (the late Robby) Stopher also of Harrodsburg; one sister, Addie (Jesse) Johnson of Booneville; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.