Lady Bulldogs Are Ready To Take A Bite Out Of Region 12

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs faced North Hardin Classical in a scrimmage spanning six, six minute periods on Saturday, Nov. 18, in Burgin.

The Lady Bulldogs have a deep and athletic roster which has allowed Head Coach Keith Monson to do more experimentation with the defensive tactics.

“Our press is something we have been working on. We have some pretty decent speed and will probably press more this year than in the past few years,” said Monson.

The press made an impact from the very beginning as junior Jemma Jenkins jumped in front of a pass and managed to feed Gabby Thompson for an easy layup. Moments later senior Avery Gray picked off another pass, and Thompson kicked it to Isabella Mayes in the comer for an easy three.

On Burgin ‘s next pos­session Thompson slipped a pass to Gray down low, Gray missed her shot but grabbed her own rebound, fought for possession between three defenders and found Thompson at the top of the key for an open trey. The first period finished 10-3 in favor of Burgin.

The Lady Bulldogs wel­comed 8th grader Kelsie Slone to the lineup, the tall, speedy guard made a signifi­cant impact on both sides of the court whenever she was on the floor.

“She just moved here this year and will give our team a real boost. She has good length and handles the ball well, improving every day,” Monson said. Despite still being in Middle School, Slone is one of the faster players Bugin will have on the court this year and tallied seven points, three rebounds and two steals in a single six-minute period Saturday.