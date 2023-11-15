Loraine Robinson

Loraine Grace Robinson, 92, of Harrodsburg, widow of William H. Robinosn, died Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 14, 1931, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Margie Thelma (Rose) Wilham.

She was a retired childcare provider at Mercer Day Care Center and was a member and Sunday school teacher at Magnolia St. Christian Church.

Survivors include: three nieces, Jo Ann Collins, Janet Burns and Joyce Riley; three nephews, Tommy Jenkins, Dallas Waterfill and Darrell Waterfill and several great-nieces and great-nephews.