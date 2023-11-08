Larry Light

Larry Bruce Light, 77, of Salvisa, husband of Juanita Barrett Light, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at his home. Born Aug. 10, 1946, in Sullivan County, Tenn., he was the son of the late Doris Bruce Light and Katherine Vaughn Smith. He was a member of Fintville Community Church and retired from General Cable. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Janet Frye of Bristol, Tenn. and Darla Zachery of Bardstown; step daughters, Phyllis Tipton of Versailles, April Cox of Lawrenceburg, and Tina Begley of Richmond; two step sons, Gary Reynolds and Jesse Reynolds; one sister, Linda Garrde of Kingsport, Tenn.; one half -brother, Raymond Headrich of Virginia; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.