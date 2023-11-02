Warren Leads The Tigers To Victory

Sam Warren

Mercer County Senior High alumnus Dillon Wa1Ten and the Georgetown College Tigers (6-1) defeated the Lindsey Wilson College Raiders (6-2) for the first time since 2014 on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Toyota Stadium. It was a low scoring affair with only one touchdown scored over the course of 60 minutes.

In 2010, Lindsey Wilson College began its first foot­ball program and named Chris Oliver as head coach. Since 2013 Lindsey Wilson is the winningest college foot­ball program in the state of Kentucky across all divisions, tallying I 00 wins and 19 loss­es in the 10 seasons from 2013 to 2022. 2013 was the last time Georgetown was able to defeat the Raiders. Since then, Lindsey Wilson has won each of the pro­gran1’s last nine meetings by a combined score of 292-153, and have made three NAIA football championship series semi final appearances, includ­ing one national championship in 2020.

In the fall of 2021 , 01 iver ‘s Raiders defeated the Tigers 35-0. It would be the last time Lindsey Wilson and Georgetown College played with Oliver as the Raiders’ head coach. In December of 2021, Oliver made the switch to Georgetown.

Former Mercer County football standout Dillon Warren was ready to deliv­er Saturday as he caught two passes for 2I-yards on the Tigers’ opening drive.