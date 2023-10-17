Thomas Miller Horn III, 81, of Harrodsburg, widower of Sandra Gayle Horn, died Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehab. Born Dec. 15, 1941, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Thomas Miller and Lue Avah (Dean) Horn Jr. He was a lifelong farmer. He and his brother worked alongside their father until his death and then alongside their wives ran a dairy, raised tobacco and ran cattle on Horn Brothers Farms. Workdays were long on the farm as well as their co-ownership in Farmers Tobacco Warehouse and the Garrard County Stockyards and later the Boyle County Stockyards. Miller was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, where he attended the Glad Hand Sunday School Class. Survivors include: two sons, Steve (Sherry) Horn and Chris (Donna) Horn, both of Harrodsburg, KY; one brother, Don (JoEllen) Horn of Harrodsburg; four grandchildren, Patrick (Erica) Horn of Harrodsburg; Emily Horn Bottoms of Danville, Austin (Hannah) Horn of Williamsburg and Logan Horn of Danville; seven great-grandchildren, Tyson and Felix Edmiston, Ellise Sue Bottoms, Casandra Aeryn Horn, Ryatt Patrick Horn and Baylor Ann Bottoms.