Lady Titans Fall Just Short Against Garrard County

Byron Collier

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team went into their final home game hoping for a win, after a rocky regular season record of 6-14, to get ready to make a run in the postseason.

The starters for their game against Garrard County (15-12) on Thursday, Oct. 5 were Jorga Sanford, Grayson Peny, Mia Wade, Emerson Six, lzzie Carlton and Ella Davis. The Lady Titans start­ed off set one hot with back­-to-back spikes by Carlton making it a 4-1 game to start.

Three straight out of bounds hits by Gaffard fur­thered the lead to 7-3. A miscommunication extend­ed the lead to 8-3, forcing Garrard into an early timeout. A spike and an ace narrowed the Titans’ lead to three, 9-6. After back-to­-back hits into the net by both teams, the score was 10-8.