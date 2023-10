Robert C. Robinson, 89, of Danville, husband of Mary Josephine Harris Robinson, died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the The Willows.

Born Jan 8, 1934, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Tilford and Geneva (Hendren) Robinson.

He was a former foreman for Peter Kiwits Construction, retired from Whirlpool and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church.