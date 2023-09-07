Shelby Rockets Fail To Ignite In Titans’ Friday Night Win

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans (3-0) played at home on Friday, Sept. I, in what was set to be their toughest matchup yet. The Rockets of Shelby County (1-2) came to Alvis Johnson Field, with much to prove after their one-point loss the previous week to a very good Oldham County team. With a talented roster and a chip on their shoulder, beating the Rockets would take an excellent per­formance for Coach Yeast and his Titans. Throw in the fact that Mercer County hasn’t started a season 3-0 since 2019, there was much at stake for the players on both sides of the ball.

The Titans started the game in style when senior quarterback Thaddeus Mays connected with sophomore wide-out Ashton Drakeford for a 70-yard bomb. A beau­tiful throw by Mays left Drakeford with room to run after the catch, putting the Titans on the board first and giving them a 7-0 lead.

Shelby County answered quickly. A long drive for the Rockets was capped off by a 37-yard run, resulting in a tie ballgame, early in the first quarter. But that was not all for Shelby. A defen­sive stop resulted in another successful drive for the visi­tors, who promptly punched another ball into the endzone for a 14-7 lead over the home Titans.

Mercer’s senior running back Denim Griffieth took issue with the Titans losing the momentum of the game.