Young Titans Are Ready For A Challenge
Mercer County Boys soccer faced a significant transitioning period last year. The Titans graduated 13 seniors last season, the largest class since the Region 12 title winning team of 2016.
Former Head Coach Jeremy Carlson would be entering into his third season at the helm in 2023 but stepped down fom his position following last season.
The Titans have lost just over 80 percent of their scoring from the 2022 sea son as well as eight starters. heavily on the inexperienced The Titans new Head Coach Mark Dunn will be relying on freshman and sophomore classes this season but that doesn’t affect his expectations for this team.
“I have very high expectations for the team this season, they ru·e expected to compete regardless of who we play. Off the field, I want my players to lead by example and not give anything less than their best effort,” said Dunn.