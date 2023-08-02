Young Titans Are Ready For A Challenge

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Boys soccer faced a signifi­cant transitioning period last year. The Titans graduated 13 seniors last season, the larg­est class since the Region 12 title winning team of 2016.

Former Head Coach Jeremy Carlson would be entering into his third season at the helm in 2023 but stepped down fom his position following last season.

The Titans have lost just over 80 percent of their scoring from the 2022 sea son as well as eight starters. heavily on the inexperienced The Titans new Head Coach Mark Dunn will be relying on freshman and sophomore classes this season but that doesn’t affect his expecta­tions for this team.

“I have very high expec­tations for the team this sea­son, they ru·e expected to compete regardless of who we play. Off the field, I want my players to lead by example and not give any­thing less than their best effort,” said Dunn.