Terry Bugg

Terry L. Bugg, 72, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Harrodsburg Health & Rehab. Born Dec. 21, 1950, in Marion County, he was the son of the late C.F. and Frances (Black) Bugg. He was a retired warehouse operator for Amazon Inc., worked at Whirlpool and was a member of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: two sisters, Vickie Robinson of Harrodsburg and Rebecca Pollack of Hardinsburg; two brothers, Dannie Bugg and Jerry Bugg of Harrodsburg, as well as one nephew and four nieces.