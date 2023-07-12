Wanda Reed, 79, of Salvisa, wife of Thomas Holman Reed, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Sept. 2, 1943, in Marion County, she was the daughter of the late George L. and Lottie (Scott) Burress. She was a retired medical assistant for Eli and Salem George Medical Office, a homemaker and a member of Harrodsburg United Methodist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one son, Thomas Coleman Reed of Wallingford; four sisters, Doris Blandford of Loretta, Jane Edwards of Frankfort, Betty Burress of Lebanon and Diane Rupley of Lexington and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by six siblings.