Mark Dunn Named Mercer’s New Head Soccer Coach

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

Mark Dunn is the new head coach for the Mercer County Senior High School boys soccer team.

The program struggled to maintain consistent play under former Head Coach Jeremy Carlson. The Titans made it difficult for many Region 12 teams during Carlson’s two-year reign but were unable to dethrone district powerhouse West Jessamine, losing thrice to the Colts in 2021—never by more than a goal—and eventually losing a fifth consecutive 46th District Title to West in 2022. Now head of strength and conditioning and assistant athletic director at Centre College, Carlson is playing an important role this summer with the transition of Titan Boys Soccer’s new Head Coach Mark Dunn.

For the last 10 years, some of the most exceptional local athletes have benefited from Dunn’s one-on-one or group workout sessions. He has trained many athletes across many disciplines, but the individual work he has done with high school and collegiate soccer players has helped shape his understanding of what it takes to stand out on the pitch. This is one of the many reasons Athletic Director Donald Wayne Smith believes Dunn is a perfect match for Titan soccer.

“He has the knowledge of what it takes and work ethic to be a leader,” said Smith, “What really solidified it for me was the high level of coaching seen with the middle school this past spring.”

Dunn’s appreciation for the beautiful game began with his youngest son Mijaia, who regularly dominated opposing defenses with MYSA and KMS. This past spring, Dunn put away the lawn chair and switched sidelines, leading King Middle School Soccer past Boyle County and into the Salt River Conference finals before falling to West Jessamine Middle.

“Coaching is all about motivating and developing relationships with kids no matter what sport you are coaching,” said Dunn. “As a coach, I have always emphasized conditioning, mental toughness and competitiveness.”