Delois B. Brown, 71, partner of Markus Chambers, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born May 11, 1952, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Cora B. Faulkner. She was retired from Corning and a member of New Birth Worship Center in Lexington. Survivors, in addition to her partner, include: one brother, Jerry (Gayle) Smith of Harrodsburg, nephews, nieces and three special friends.