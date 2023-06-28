Mary Louise Jenkins

Mary Louise Barnett Jenkins, 87, of Brandenburg, passed away peacefully June 22, 2023, at Harrison Springs Health Campus in Corydon, Ind. where she lived the past few years. The daughter of Jimmy and Elizabeth Barnett, she was born in Harrodsburg, May 31, 1936, grew up there and graduated from Harrodsburg High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown College, master’s degree from University of Kentucky and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University. She taught public school in Jefferson County for 10 years and in Meade County for 25. She also taught Sunday School in Harrodsburg, Louisville and Brandenburg for over 50 years. In 1968, she married Leslie Jenkins and moved to Brandenburg where she taught elementary school, and they ran a funeral home. Mary Lou was a member of First Baptist Church, Alpha Delta Kappa, Delta Kappa Gamma, Kentucky Retired Teachers, Meade County Retired Teachers and Town and Country Homemakers. Mary Lou is survived by her son Graham (Monica Childress) Jenkins, daughter Beth (Scott) Kimbell, grandson Daniel (Alli Florence) Kimbell, brother Bill (Norma) Barnett, sister Anne (David) Lee and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and grandson, Michael Kimbell. In lieu of family visitation, public viewing will take place Monday, June 26, 9-10:45 a.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Brandenburg, 149 Lawrence St, Brandenburg. A celebration of her life will begin there at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy may be made by donations to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Kentucky, 4000 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40207 or Georgetown College, 400 East College St, Georgetown, KY 40324.

Paid Obit.