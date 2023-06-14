Irvin Lozier

Irvin Lee Lozier, 83, of Harrodsburg, husband of Gladys Ann Steele Lozier, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his home. Born April 10, 1940, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Jessie Lincoln and Lillian Belle (Portwood) Lozier. He was a retired employee of Corning Inc., a US Army Veteran, and was a member of the American Legion and Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Patrice (Ashton) Crowe of Florida; one son, Phillip Lee (Beth) Lozier of Harrodsburg and one grandson.