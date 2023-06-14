Great Value Frozen Fruit Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Contamination

Frozen fruit sold at Walmart stores in Kentucky is being recalled because of the potential risk of hepatitis A contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Willamette Valley Fruit Company of Salem, Oregon, has recalled select frozen fruit products containing strawberries that were sold at Walmart stores in 32 states including Kentucky under the Great Value label.

Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend distributed to select Walmart stores in Kentucky and more than 30 other states have been recalled.

Great Value Sliced Strawberries and Great Value Mixed Frui tare packaged in 64 ounce (four pound) 1.81 kilogram plastic bags. Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend, is packaged in a 40 ounce (two pound, eight ounce) 1.13 kilogram plastic bags. For the full list of recalled products, visit fda.gov.

The recalls are part of an ongoing investigation into an outbreak of hepatitis A infections linked to frozen organic strawberries imported from Bajat California, Mexico.

No illnesses have been associated with this voluntary recall from Willamette Valley Fruit Co. Consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a refund. Products that have different lot code or purchase dates are not subject to this recall.

Anyone with further questions may contact Willamette Valley Fruit Co. by calling 800-518-9865 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.