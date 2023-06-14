Burgin Bass Fishing has two boats qualify for nationals

Shorts Win Angler of the Year

The Burgin bass fishing team competed in the Kentucky Bass Nation (KBN) state championship at Barren River Lake.

They had four boats to accumulate enough points to qualify for the tournament. Justin Waggener and Eli Pauley had 2.11 lbs. Ethan Tatum and Mason Singleton had 3.78 lbs. Brantley McKinney and Casey Dodson brought in 8.44 lbs and finished in 19th place. Hayden and Abigail Short had 13.20 lbs and finished in 8th place.

