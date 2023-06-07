Wanda Ervin

Wanda Carol Ramsey Ervin, 65, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born March 23, 1958, in Mt. Vernon, she was the daughter of Rose Ann Roberts and the late Bentley Ramsey. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: three daughters, Jennifer Eberwein of Harrodsburg, Joy (Daniel) Derringer of Danville, and Amber (Brad) Mobley of Willisburg; two brothers, Billy Ramsey of Mt. Vernon, and Alan (Teresa) Abney of Lexington; one sister, Linda (Gerald) Raider of Frankfort; 11 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.