Marilyn Joyce Patterson, 87, wife of William Darrell Patterson, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Wilmore. Born Feb. 24 1936, in Bloomington, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Leslie D. and Alice Frey Myers. She was a retired General Motors private secretary, a member of the Pekin, Illinois Hospital League and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church Miss Emma’s Sunday School Class.