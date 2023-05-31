School Board Gets First Look at Elementary School

$25.9 M illion Te ntativ e B udg e t A pprov e d

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Board of Education approved schematics and site plans for the elementary school project. At their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16, the board reviewed the layout for a one-level school building with a gym. There will be room to add a wing in the future, officials said.

At a working session on Monday, the board got their first look at the schematic design documents for the proposed new school, which is designed to serve 625 students from preschool to grade two. According to the documents, the proposed school is projected to take up more than 71,509 square feet, with nearly half—31,563 square feet—taken up by classrooms.

The design includes a library/ media center, a kitchen and cafeteria, a gymnasium with bleachers, an administrative area and miscellaneous spaces for the family resources center, among others. Superintendent Jason Booher said the school district is working with the state on determining if there will be two entrances or one for the proposed elementary school.

The school board also approved awarding the $14,700 geotechnical services bid to LE Gregg Associates of Lexington. The other bids were over $22,000, according to Booher. The board also approved the 2023-2024 tentative budget, which projects total revenue of more than $25.9 million, an increase of $738,000 from the draft budget which was unveiled in January. Budgeted expenses are more than $24 million, an increase of $946,531 compared to the draft budget. Chief Finance Officer Amber Minor told the board the tentative budget includes a 7.87 percent contingency, which is a decrease of 1.23 percent compared to the draft budget. In addition, $450,000 has been set aside for future construction.

