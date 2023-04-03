Give Life, Get Shirt At Blood Drive On Friday, April 14

Donate Blood, Get Free ‘Hold Your Horses’ Shirt

The Kentucky Blood Center is holding a blood drive Friday, April 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). All donors who give blood at this drive will receive a “Hold Your Horses” T-shirt (white supplies last) as a thank you for donating.

One in seven people at hospitals will need a blood transfusion for everything from traumas to premature births, surgeries, organ transplants, diseases such as cancer and sickle cell diseases, and so much more. Whatever the need, blood must be readily available to save a local patient’s life.

Kentucky Blood Center, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Kentucky Blood Center

Community Blood Drive

Friday, April 14

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

(133 Factory Street)