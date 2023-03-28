SOPHIA SANDERS

Sophia Christine Godbey Sanders, 93, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 24, 1929, in Casey County, she was the of daughter of the late John Riley and Maggie Wesley Godbey.

She provided childcare and was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church.

Survivors include: four sons, Thomas (Judy) Sanders Jr., Billy (Carroll Ann) Sanders, Jimmy (Pattie) Sanders and John Sanders all of Harrodsburg; three daughters, Alice (William) Sallee of Burgin, Joyce (Onise) Alsman of Perryville and Judy King of Harrodsburg; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great- grandchildren and nieces and nephews.