JoAnn Sutherland, 79, widow of Col. John L. Sutherland, died Sunday, March 5, 2023. She was 79 years of age.

Born Dec. 31, 1942, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Irene Renfro and Chief Warrant Officer Anthony Joseph Suroski.

She had two masters’ degrees from University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University, was an educator, was the Kentucky Business and Professional Woman of the Year, four time Outstanding National Women of Merit, served on the Fort Harrod Drama and Ragged Edge Theatre boards, was an accomplished musician and writer and was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.

Survivors include: one step daughter, Suzanne Sutherland of Houston; God-daughters, Renee Lauch of Dallas, Sister Joy Wolfe, Dr. Kristin Wolfe of Dallas and Aimee Monteverde of Houston.